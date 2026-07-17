July 18 & 19 Chicago Bandits Games Relocated to Hillsboro, Oregon
Published on July 17, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)
Chicago Bandits News Release
Due to the current air quality conditions in the Chicago area, and to ensure the safest environment possible for our players, staff, and fans, the July 18 and July 19 matchups between the Chicago Bandits and Utah Talons have been relocated to Hillsboro Ballpark in Hillsboro, Oregon.
All ticket holders will automatically receive a full refund to their original payment method within 5-10 business days.
Fans who would like to attend the games at Hillsboro may purchase $5 tickets.
Saturday, July 18 at 11 a.m. PT
Sunday, July 19 at 5 p.m. PT
Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 17, 2026
- A Breakdown of 2026 AUSL Playoff Probabilities - AUSL
- 5 Texas Volts Selected for 2026 All-Star Cup - Texas Volts
- July 18 & 19 Chicago Bandits Games Relocated to Hillsboro, Oregon - Chicago Bandits
- Bri Ellis, Sahvanna Jaquish Go Yard as Talons Hold off Cascade - Utah Talons
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