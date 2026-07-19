Sami Williams' Walk-Off Squeeze Bunt Lifts the Bandits over the Talons in Extras

Published on July 18, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Chicago Bandits News Release







Sami Williams has done everything and more for the Bandits (16-8) as the top hitter in the league, and on Saturday against the Talons (15-9), she came through with a squeeze bunt in extra innings to walk off the game.

One of the best and most powerful swings in the league this season proved that she could execute small ball too, laying down a bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Bella Dayton from third and pick up a crucial 2-1 victory for Chicago.

"We got it done when it mattered,' Williams said. "It was good to do the little things, right. And it was a dog fight, both sides. Definitely a confidence booster."

The victory gave the Bandits a one-win advantage over the Talons in their season records as they vie for the No.1 overall seed in the playoffs next week. Chicago is guaranteed at least the two-seed, but finishing at the top of the standings would grant them an automatic berth to the 2026 AUSL Championship.

The game was played in Portland, Oregon, due to air-quality conditions in Chicago not being suitable for competition. Head Coach Shonda Stanton praised the team's ability to adjust and mentioned their rule of "say it one time." It applies to travel, the weather, or anything a team might complain about. They come together to say it one time and then move on.

"That just doesn't fly to sit there and complain about the travel or complain about having to go coast to coast. It is what it is. You can't control the air quality. ¬©Would you love to be at home in Chicago with our fans and celebrate with them today after a win?"

Yes is the answer, and the Bandits found reason to celebrate in Hillsboro Ballpark.

The game was at a stalemate through the first seven innings with neither team pushing a run across. The Talons scored first, putting one on the board in the top of the eighth. It started with a sac bunt to shift the tie-breaker runner that was placed on second to third. Then they used a sac fly to score.

Chicago had the final opportunity as the home team and Bella Dayton battled in a seven-pitch at-bat to single and shift the runner, Keirstan Roose, to third. They answered back when Ailana Agbayani singled to shortstop and scored Roose. Syklar Wallace grounded out to move Dayton 60 feet away from being the score run.

With Sami Williams up and two outs, she took the first two pitches. Now in a 0-2 count, Williams took a big cut but swung and missed. Defense was playing back, and Williams snuck her barrel around on the next pitch, laying down a squeeze bunt to score Dayton from third.

Stanton talked through the strategy to relay the sign for Williams to play small ball.

"It just seemed like the perfect timing. I didn't anticipate that anybody would expect it... Now, late, you could hear their dugout yelling, 'watch the small ball.' But that's like anything, you still gotta be able to execute. That's why [Sami] is the everyday hero, because she's smart, she's disciplined, she pays attention. Most athletes miss a sign there, they're so juiced up and their adrenaline's flowing, not her. I trust her," Stanton said.

Lexi Kilfoyl picked up the victory in the circle, throwing a complete game and moving to a 6-0 record on the season. Her final line features her giving up only six hits, two walks, and no earned runs. Kilfoyl faced 32 batters and threw 117 total pitches, 78 for strikes.

Chicago heads into its final game of the season on Sunday, finishing up the two-game series with the Talons. If they win, they'll secure the No. 1 overall seed for the AUSL Championship.

Tune in on July 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on MLB Network.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 18, 2026

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