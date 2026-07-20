6 Cascade Players Named to 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup Roster

Published on July 20, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







Six Portland Cascade players will head to Rosemont, Illinois, this August to compete in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League All-Star Cup.

The AUSL All-Star Cup is a four-series season from Aug. 8 to 30 in which 45 professional softball players compete to become the individual champion utilizing Athletes Unlimited's innovative format. Teams are hand-picked by the top athletes on the leaderboard each series. The 2026 All-Star Cup will feature 12 games at Parkway Bank Sports Complex.

The roster features fan-voted Megan Grant alongside three other Cascade rookies. Check out the full list below.

Kenzie Brown - Right-Handed Pitcher

Kenleigh Cahalan - Middle Infielder

Kendra Falby - Outfielder

Megan Grant - Outfielder

Sam Landry - Right-Handed Pitcher

Sydney Stewart - Catcher

*Sis Bates was selected during the fan vote, but is unable to participate.

The 2026 AUSL All-Star Cup begins on August 8 at 7 p.m. ET in Rosemont, Illinois. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from July 20, 2026

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