Lyndsey Grein, Elon Butler Join Rosters on Reserve Assignments

Published on May 29, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







Two Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Reserve Pool athletes have joined AUSL teams ahead of the 2026 season.

The Reserve Pool is available for teams to fill roster gaps when needed, whether due to injuries or other absences. Reserve Pool athletes can be called up, compete, and earn full-time roster spots throughout the season.

The latest transactions are below:

Chicago Bandits

Elon Butler - Utility

Oklahoma City Spark

Lyndsey Grein - Right-Handed Pitcher

Butler joins the Chicago Bandits on a reserve assignment as Jocelyn Alo prepares for her return following the birth of her son. Grein joins the Spark roster on assignment as Jailyn Ford, Maddie Penta, and Alana Vawter complete their overseas commitments during the start of the 2026 season.

The 2026 AUSL season begins on June 9. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.