Volts Sign Georgia Outfielder Jaydyn Goodwin

Published on May 29, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Texas Volts News Release







The Texas Volts signed Jaydyn Goodwin for the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League season.

Goodwin was a four-year starter at the University of Georgia. She primarily played left field but also had starts in the infield and as a designated player. She recorded a career fielding percentage of .983, and her offensive numbers grew every season. In her final run with the Bulldogs, Goodwin put up her best numbers with a .404 average, .441 on-base percentage, and .682 slugging percentage. She led the team in hits (80).

"We put eyes on Jaydyn a little while back, and every time our staff watched, she had a big moment," said Volts General Manager Cat Osterman. "We needed to fill some big shoes in the outfield, and the way she plays, her skills and her obvious love for the game, she fits the mold. We are excited to see her impact on both sides of the ball."

Goodwin was added to the Volts' 16-player roster in place of Amanda Lorenz, who announced that she is expecting her first child and will take the summer off. Lorenz will utilize the AUSL Family Support & Caregiving Policy.

The Volts will open up the season on June 9 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where they will face the Spark in a three-game series. The team will make its home debut on June 18. Tickets are on sale now.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 29, 2026

Volts Sign Georgia Outfielder Jaydyn Goodwin - Texas Volts

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