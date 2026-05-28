Ailana Agbayani Signs with the Chicago Bandits

Published on May 28, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Chicago Bandits News Release







Oklahoma infielder Ailana Agbayani will continue her softball career with the Chicago Bandits after signing a rookie contract on Thursday. Agbayani was the team's third selection in the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League College Draft.

Agbayani has been Oklahoma's everyday second baseman for two seasons. She also played shortstop at BYU before transferring. She earned the 2025 Rawlings Gold Glove award last year at second base with a .989 fielding percentage. She brings another left-handed batter option to the Bandits lineup. Agbayani posted the biggest offensive numbers of her career in her senior season, tallying a .362 batting average, seven home runs, 34 RBIs, 45 runs, and a .546 slugging percentage.

She is the daughter of Benny Agbayani, who played five seasons in the Major Leagues.

Chicago will open up the season on June 9 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to face the Utah Talons in a three-game series. They will make their home debut on June 13. Tickets are on sale now.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 28, 2026

Ailana Agbayani Signs with the Chicago Bandits - Chicago Bandits

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