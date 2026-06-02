Mississippi State Pitcher Peja Goold Signs with Spark

Published on June 2, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Oklahoma City Spark News Release







The Oklahoma City Spark have signed second-round draft pick Peja Goold.

Goold, the No. 10 overall selection in the 2026 AUSL College Draft, joins the Spark following a standout season at Mississippi State. The right-handed pitcher helped lead the Bulldogs to the Women's College World Series at Devon Park while earning Softball America Second Team All-America honors, NFCA First Team All-South Region recognition, and USA Today Sports SEC Newcomer of the Year distinction.

She finished her senior campaign with a 15-6 record, a 2.50 ERA, and three saves across 156.2 innings pitched. Goold struck out 182 batters and helped Mississippi State advance through the NCAA Regional and Super Regional rounds. She clinched the Bulldogs' Super Regional berth with a 6.1-inning outing against Saint Mary's, striking out nine batters.

Before transferring to Mississippi State, Goold starred at Chattanooga, where she was named Southern Conference Pitcher of the Year in both 2024 and 2025.

Goold is one of three rookies the Spark selected in the 2026 AUSL College Draft.

The Spark will open up the season on June 9 at home versus the Texas Volts in a three-game series. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 2, 2026

Mississippi State Pitcher Peja Goold Signs with Spark - Oklahoma City Spark

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