Sharlize Palacios Throws out First Pitch at Padres Game

Published on May 14, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Utah Talons News Release







Utah Talons catcher Sharlize Palacios made a special appearance at Petco Park on Thursday, May 7, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the San Diego Padres hosted the St. Louis Cardinals.

Palacios delivered the pitch to right-handed pitcher Ron Marinaccio and became the third Talons player to make an appearance at an MLB game this spring.

Earlier this spring, Jayda Coleman threw out the first pitch at a Milwaukee Brewers game, while Bri Ellis made an appearance with the Houston Astros in April.

Palacios and Utah Talons open up the 2026 season at home with a rematch of the Championship Series last year at Dumke Family Stadium against the Chicago Bandits. Tickets are on sale now .







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 14, 2026

Sharlize Palacios Throws out First Pitch at Padres Game - Utah Talons

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