Ana Gold Tosses out Ceremonial First Pitch at Yankees Game

Published on May 7, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Carolina Blaze News Release







The Bronx played host to an Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) takeover on Wednesday, as Ana Gold took the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the New York Yankees matchup versus the Texas Rangers.

The Carolina Blaze infielder is a lifelong Yankees fan from upstate New York, delivered the pitch to catcher J.C. Escarra after spending time with infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. during batting practice. She was joined at the game by fellow AUSL stars Kinzie Hansen, Odicci Alexander-Bennett, and Michaela Edenfield, along with Commissioner Kim Ng.

Gold and Edenfield also joined the broadcast during the game to discuss the upcoming AUSL season, capping off a full day at Yankee Stadium.

The Blaze will open their 2026 season at home at Smith Family Stadium in Durham versus the Portland Cascade on June 9. Tickets are on sale now.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 7, 2026

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