Portland Cascade Name Hillsboro, Oregon Home

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) today announced Hillsboro as the home of the Portland Cascade, Oregon's newest women's professional sports property. The Cascade will host their games at Hillsboro Ballpark in Hillsboro.

"The Pacific Northwest has consistently shown up for women's sports, and the Portland area is no exception," said Kim Ng, Commissioner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League. "Hillsboro offers the Cascade a community that embraces innovation, inclusion, and high-level competition, making it a natural fit for our league and our athletes."

"This is a home run for Hillsboro and women's sports in the Portland metro area," said Beach Pace, City of Hillsboro Mayor. "We are very excited for the Hillsboro Ballpark to be the home of the Portland Cascade. Welcome to Hillsboro!"

"Portland has established itself as one of the most dynamic sports markets in the country and a true epicenter for women's sports," said Jim Etzel, CEO of Sports Oregon. "Bringing the Portland Cascade to Hillsboro strengthens that momentum while delivering meaningful economic impact to Washington County and the Portland metro region. We're grateful to the City of Hillsboro for their partnership and leadership in making this possible, and we're excited to welcome the Portland Cascade as Oregon's newest professional franchise."

With a passionate fan base and a strong softball culture, the Cascade will thrive in a region where women's sports are celebrated year-round. The presence of Pacific Northwest standouts Sis Bates and Paige Sinicki further deepens the connection between the team and its fans.

The team will be led by General Manager Jami Lobpries, who is rooted in building the success of future softball players as she served as the CEO of Alliance Fastpitch, alongside Head Coach Tairia Flowers, a decorated coach and at Loyola Marymount University, having guided the Lions to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, as well winning to Olympic medals with Team USA. In addition to Bates and former Oregon Ducks star Sinicki, Cascade's roster also features former University of Oklahoma star Sam Landry, and U.S. national team member Kelly Maxwell, amid a lineup of world-class athletes.

This announcement follows a breakout inaugural season for the AUSL fueled by sellout crowds across the country, record viewership and social engagement and a strategic investment by Major League Baseball, as well as an offseason featuring expansion to six teams and a multi-year renewal of its media rights agreement with ESPN.

The Cascade will join the Carolina Blaze, Chicago Bandits, Oklahoma City Spark, Texas Volts and Utah Talons in the six-team league, which begins play on June 9. Fans can become Founding Season Ticket Members beginning today at 9 a.m. PT. Group tickets for all games are also available. Single game tickets will be available at a later date.

The AUSL's inaugural season in 2025 featured a touring model that brought games to 12 locations across the country. Today's announcement marks a major milestone as AUSL transitions to a city-based professional softball league. After evaluating numerous potential markets against a comprehensive set of criteria, each AUSL host city was ultimately selected for its authentic connection to softball, demonstrated support for women's sports, access to professional-caliber facilities and ability to serve as a long-term home for professional teams. Together, these markets reflect the nationwide resonance of softball and AUSL's commitment to building a league rooted in community, culture, and competitive excellence.

