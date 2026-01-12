Boise Hawks Announce Sean Persky as Manager for 2026 Season

Published on January 12, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks are proud to announce Sean Persky as the team's manager for the 2026 season. Persky joins the Hawks' managerial staff after serving as the team's hitting coach during the 2025 season.

Persky brings an accomplished and highly respected resume to Boise. From 2019 through 2024, he served as manager of the Alpine Cowboys, where he established himself as one of the most successful managers in Pecos League history. During his tenure, Persky led the Cowboys to two Pecos League championships (2019, 2024), earned three Mountain Division Manager of the Year awards (2019, 2022, 2024), and managed the Mountain Division All-Star Game on four occasions (2019, 2022-2024).

Persky holds the Cowboys' all-time record for managerial wins and made a lasting impact on player development, promoting 42 players to higher independent leagues - more than any manager in Pecos League history.

A native of Pocatello, Idaho, Persky began his professional career with the Alpine Cowboys as a shortstop in 2017 and 2018 before transitioning into the managerial role. His immediate success was evident in his first season at the helm in 2019, when he guided Alpine to a 45-16 record and the second Pecos League championship in franchise history. He was most recently named the 2024 Pecos League Manager of the Year after leading the cowboys to another championship while setting a league record for regular season winning percentage.

"I am very excited to be back in Boise, Idaho this season with the Hawks. The state of Idaho has always had a special place in my heart, especially games at Memorial Stadium. The people of Boise do an incredible job supporting the Hawks and their players and have created one of the most amazing and memorable atmospheres, not just in the Pioneer League but in all of baseball. I am extremely proud to be managing the Hawks in 2026 as we pursue a championship to bring to Boise. Go Hawks!" - Sean Persky, Boise Hawks Manager

"Boise Hawks fans, we're thrilled to introduce the leader who will guide our squad into the 2026 season at Memorial Stadium! With a proven track record of developing talent, instilling championship grit, and creating electric atmospheres, please join us in welcoming Sean Persky as the new manager of your Boise Hawks. This is a new chapter filled with passion, hustle, and victories - let's pack the stands this summer and make the Treasure Valley roar! Go Hawks!" - Jake Lusk, Boise Hawks Vice President of Baseball and Business Operations

The Boise Hawks organization is excited to welcome Persky into his new role and looks forward to his leadership, player development expertise, and winning track record as the team prepares for the 2026 season.







Pioneer League Stories from January 12, 2026

Boise Hawks Announce Sean Persky as Manager for 2026 Season - Boise Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.