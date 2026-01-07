2026 Boise Hawks Internship Available
Published on January 7, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)
Boise Hawks News Release
The Boise Hawks are seeking enthusiastic, motivated individuals to join our 2026 Game Day Operations Internship Program. This internship offers hands-on experience and behind-the-scenes exposure to the inner workings of a professional sports organization during the season.
Internship Overview
Game Day Operations Interns will participate in a season-long rotational program, gaining practical experience across multiple departments while contributing to the execution of Boise Hawks home games and events at Memorial Stadium.
Rotational Departments Include:
Marketing & Promotions
Box Office Operations
Group Sales
Press Box Operations
Food & Beverage
Stadium Operations
Interns will work closely with full-time staff, assisting with game day presentation, fan engagement, promotions, and operational logistics.
Qualifications:
Strong interest in sports management, marketing, communications, or a related field
Ability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays during the season
Excellent communication and teamwork skills
Highly organized, reliable, and energetic
Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, customer-focused environment
Benefits:
Paid internship
Hands-on experience with a professional baseball organization
Opportunity to earn college credit (if applicable)
Networking and career development within the sports industry
Interested candidates should submit their resume to Alexa Henkel at alexa@boisehawks.com.
Pioneer League Stories from January 7, 2026
- 2026 Boise Hawks Internship Available - Boise Hawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.