2026 Boise Hawks Internship Available

Published on January 7, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

The Boise Hawks are seeking enthusiastic, motivated individuals to join our 2026 Game Day Operations Internship Program. This internship offers hands-on experience and behind-the-scenes exposure to the inner workings of a professional sports organization during the season.

Internship Overview

Game Day Operations Interns will participate in a season-long rotational program, gaining practical experience across multiple departments while contributing to the execution of Boise Hawks home games and events at Memorial Stadium.

Rotational Departments Include:

Marketing & Promotions

Box Office Operations

Group Sales

Press Box Operations

Food & Beverage

Stadium Operations

Interns will work closely with full-time staff, assisting with game day presentation, fan engagement, promotions, and operational logistics.

Qualifications:

Strong interest in sports management, marketing, communications, or a related field

Ability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays during the season

Excellent communication and teamwork skills

Highly organized, reliable, and energetic

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, customer-focused environment

Benefits:

Paid internship

Hands-on experience with a professional baseball organization

Opportunity to earn college credit (if applicable)

Networking and career development within the sports industry

Interested candidates should submit their resume to Alexa Henkel at alexa@boisehawks.com.







