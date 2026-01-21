Boise Hawks Announce Annual 208 Day Plans

Published on January 21, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks are proud to announce details for the fourth annual "208 Day," a locally driven community designed to celebrate and strengthen the connection between Hawks Nation, the Treasure Valley, and the entire state of Idaho. The event will take place Monday, February 2 through Sunday, February 8, 2026, giving fans a meaningful opportunity to give back through volunteerism and acts of service.

Throughout the week of 208 Day, fans are encouraged to pledge a community-focused activity such as volunteering with a nonprofit, donating to a local cause, or completing a random act of kindness. As a thank-you for participating, individuals who complete a pledge will be entered to win one of several exciting grand prizes provided by the Boise Hawks and their partners.

"208 Day is a chance to give back to the community that has meant so much to us over the years. We're excited to rally fans together to give back and make a positive impact across the Treasure Valley and beyond. Making a pledge is an easy way to support the community, and a fun way to be entered to win exciting prizes." - Jake Lusk, Boise Hawks Vice President of Baseball & Business Operations.

How to participate in 208 Day:

Fans can participate by visiting 208 Day 2026 - Fill out form and completing the pledge form with their first and last name, phone number, email address, city, and a brief description of what they are pledging to do for the community. Submitting the form will grant participants one (1) entry into the 208 Day grand prize raffle drawing.

Social Media Campaign:

Participants can earn additional raffle entries by sharing their 208 Day pledge on social media. Fans who take a photo or video of themselves completing their pledge and post it on Instagram or Facebook-either as a story or a post-will receive two (2) extra entries into the raffle. Posts should tag the Boise Hawks to ensure entries are counted.

208 Day Grand Prizes include:

Two (2) $208 Fred Meyer Gift Cards, thanks to Fred Meyer

Gift basket, thanks to Loose Screw

Four tickets to the Boise Hawks opening night

Swag package and free haircuts, thanks to Uncle Bens Haircuts

Four (4) tickets to the Idaho Steelheads game on Saturday, February 28

Zoom Whitening Treatment, thanks to Grant Dental

Boise Hawks game worn jersey

10 free passes to Fly High thanks, to Fly High

Boise Hawks VIP experience

Swag Bags, thanks to Palm Beach Tan

$50 Boise Hawks gift card

2 free AAA memberships thanks, to AAA Idaho

Boise Hawks Box Seats for a game and $208 food and beverage tab, thanks to Priority Electric

More to be announced in the coming weeks

Winners of the 208 Day Grand Prizes will be announced on February 9 and will be contacted via email. Visit www.208Day.com for up-to-date information on everything surrounding 208 Day.







