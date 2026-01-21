Pioneer Baseball League Announces Broadcast Partnership with HomeTeam Network

The Pioneer Baseball League announced today a league-wide broadcast partnership with HomeTeam Network (HTN) beginning in the 2026 season.

"Our partnership with HomeTeam Network is an important step in bringing the Pioneer League closer to our fans," said President Mike Shapiro. "By delivering high-quality content through a modern streaming platform, we're able to make the PBL experience more engaging and accessible than ever before."

HomeTeam Network is a next-generation sports broadcasting and streaming platform providing end-to-end production, distribution, and monetization solutions for professional and amateur sports organizations.

"We're excited to partner with the Pioneer League," said Tanner Goetz, co-founder of HomeTeam Network. "As an MLB Partner League, the Pioneer League continues to hold a very high standard for innovation, reach and fan engagement. Leveraging HTN's scalable streaming platform to deliver high-quality broadcasts to fans everywhere is a powerful step forward in expanding the league's visibility and impact."

Under the agreement, HTN will produce and distribute live and on-demand broadcasts of Pioneer League games across web, mobile, and connected TV platforms, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV streaming devices. The partnership delivers a standardized multi-camera broadcast for all league clubs, enhanced graphics, integrated scoring, and centralized distribution, while removing production costs from individual teams.

HTN's platform supports live streaming, archived games, highlights, and social media clips, expanding access to Pioneer League baseball for local and national fans. All PBL regular season and playoff games will be streamed exclusively by HTN. Fans can access the PBL games on HTN on a seasonal, monthly and per game rate to be announced in the coming weeks.

Pioneer League fans can subscribe to the new Pioneer League Network powered by HTN at www.pblnetwork.com. For a limited time, fans can receive 10% off their annual plan using code: PBLEARLYBIRD10 at checkout.







