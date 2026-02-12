Become a Boise Hawks Host Family

Open your home. Build lifelong friendships. Support local baseball.

Each summer, the Boise Hawks welcome talented players from across the country to compete and grow both on and off the field. Behind every great season is a strong community - and that's where you come in.

By becoming a Boise Hawks Host Family, you provide a safe, supportive home away from home for a player during the season. In return, you gain a unique, behind-the-scenes connection to the team and the opportunity to form a meaningful relationship that often lasts far beyond the final inning.

Why Host?

Build a personal connection with a Hawks player

Receive season tickets and exclusive team perks

Experience the season from an insider's perspective

Create lasting relationships and unforgettable memories

Make a direct impact on an athlete's journey

Many host families return year after year, sharing that the experience is one of the most rewarding ways to be part of the Boise Hawks community.

Join the Hawks Family

If you have a spare room and a heart for supporting athletes, we invite you to become part of something special. Your home can make all the difference in a player's season - and in their life.

Step up to the plate and become a Boise Hawks Host Family today.

For more information on how you can become a host family, please email boisehawkscr@gmail.com .







