Freebirds Unveil 2026 Schedule

The Yuba-Sutter Freebirds are excited to announce their schedule for the upcoming 2026 season. The season will begin at home on May 19 and conclude at Bryant Field on September 6 against the 2025 Pioneer League Champions, the Oakland Ballers.

During the 2026 campaign, the Freebirds will face both new California teams-the Long Beach Coast and the Modesto Roasters-as well as the Pioneer League's new travel team, the Red Pocket Mobiles. In total, the Freebirds will compete against nine of the league's twelve teams across a 96-game season, with 51 games played at home at Bryant Field.

In addition to the schedule, the Freebirds have also announced their full lineup of weekly promotional nights for the 2026 season. Returning favorites include $2 Tuesdays, where tickets, hot dogs, and beer are just $2 every Tuesday night. Fans can enjoy Wing Wednesdays, featuring a special deal on chicken wings each week. Thrifty Thursdays will offer buy-one-get-one ticket packages along with merchandise discounts.

Friday nights will once again end with a bang as Friday Fireworks return, lighting up the Marysville sky following every Friday home game. Spectacular Saturdays promise some of the most exciting nights of the season, featuring laser light shows, drone shows, and more as well as a chance for kids to run the bases before the game. To wrap up each homestand, Family Sundays will offer a group ticket discount for the whole family as well as a pregame autograph table!

The Freebirds' full 2026 promotional schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, please follow @FreebirdsBaseball on social media or visit freebirdsbaseball.com to sign up for our mailing list for the latest updates as the inaugural Freebirds season at Bryant Field approaches.

