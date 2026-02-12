Why the Chicken Crossed the Bridge

Published on February 12, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

(To get to Bryant Field)

If you've spent any time driving around Marysville or Yuba City, you already know them.

They strut. They loiter. They ignore traffic laws.

They're the wild chickens that have claimed our neighborhoods as their own.

So when we became the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds, we knew our mascot couldn't just be any bird.

It had to be our bird.

Meet Willy the Wild Chicken.

Uncaged Energy (With Feathers)

Willy isn't your average mascot. He's an innovator. A dreamer. A rule-questioner.

He genuinely believes he can fly, despite what physics, logic, and basic biology might suggest. In his mind, he's a soaring eagle. In reality, he's a determined local legend with a lot of heart and a healthy appetite for mischief.

Which makes him perfect.

Why Willy? Because the Freebirds are about being uncaged.

Playing loose.

Having fun.

Not taking ourselves too seriously.

While still competing like heck.

Willy represents that "little guy, big dream" energy. The belief that you don't need permission to take up space, make noise, or chase something bigger than yourself.

What to Expect from Willy This Season

- Tactical Flight Maneuvers: He's still working on the landing.

- Rule Bending: He's read the umpire's manual. He has questions.

- Maximum Joy: For every kid, and every grown-up still pretending to be a kid, who thinks they might be able to fly if they try hard enough.

Willy officially joins the roster for the 2026 season, and he's ready to welcome you into the best-kept secret in baseball: It's way more fun when you're a Freebird.

Come say hi to Willy the Wild Chicken at our home opener on May 19th.







