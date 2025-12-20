Happy Holidays from the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers

Published on December 20, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers News Release







As the year comes to a close, we want to wish our fans, partners, and the entire Yuba-Sutter community a happy holiday season and a wonderful New Year.

We're grateful for the continued support that makes baseball in our region so special, and we're already looking ahead to what's next. While the offseason gives us time to reflect, plan, and recharge, the excitement of returning to the ballpark is never far away.

Here's to a healthy, happy end to the year and an even better one ahead. We can't wait to welcome everyone back for more baseball in 2026.

From all of us with the Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers, happy holidays and Happy New Year.







