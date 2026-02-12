Be Part of the Team

Published on February 12, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Yuba-Sutter Freebirds News Release







Ever wondered where Yuba-Sutter baseball players stay during the season?

The answer is simple-and special: with incredible local families just like yours.

Each summer, Yuba-Sutter Freebirds players and coaches rely on Host Families to welcome them into the community. These families play a vital role in our success, providing players with more than just a place to live-you give them a home away from home. As we prepare for the 2026 season, we're now looking for new Host Families to join the Freebirds family. What We Ask of You

Players typically arrive in mid-May and stay through mid-September. With roughly half the season spent on the road, they're only home part of the time. Host Families are asked to provide:

A bed and access to a bathroom

A key or garage opener for house access

Parking (many players have their own vehicles)

A warm, welcoming, and supportive environment

That's it. You're not responsible for meals or transportation-just a safe, comfortable place where players can rest, recharge, and feel at home. What You Get in Return

Hosting a Freebirds player is a rewarding experience that goes far beyond baseball. Host Families receive:

Two season tickets for each player you host

A positive role model for your kids and a unique family experience

Meaningful relationships and memories that last a lifetime

Our players are coach-recommended, respectful, and held to high standards both on and off the field. Many families tell us hosting quickly becomes one of the most memorable experiences of their summer.

If you're interested in hosting a Freebirds player for the 2026 season, please email us at info@freebirdsbaseball.com .







Pioneer League Stories from February 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.