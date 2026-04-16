Freebirds Name Frank Gonzales Manager for 2026

Published on April 16, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Yuba-Sutter Freebirds News Release







The Yuba-Sutter Freebirds announced today that they have hired Frank Gonzales to manage the club for the 2026 season.

The Pioneer League veteran spent last year as skipper for the Grand Junction Jackalopes after managing the Northern Colorado Owlz from 2023-2024. Prior to managing in the Pioneer League, Gonzales spent ten years managing in the Colorado Rockies organization.

"I have a lot to be grateful for, and the opportunity to manage another year in the Pioneer League is incredible," said Gonzales. "I'm looking forward to helping build a team in Yuba-Sutter and becoming part of the community. Getting to work and live here, meet the fans, and especially connect with the young fans who come out to watch baseball means a great deal to me. After more than 25 years in professional baseball, it's still special to be part of something like this. I can't wait to meet everyone!"

"Frank Gonzales is exactly the kind of leader I wanted for this ball club when I came over," said Freebirds General Manager Harrison Shapiro. "He's not just a great baseball mind - he's a builder of culture. Getting someone with his track record and commitment to player development is huge for this franchise and community, and we can't wait for our fans to see what he brings to the field."

Gonzales is a native of La Junta, Colorado and was a standout pitcher for Colorado State University before graduating in 1989 and being drafted in the 16th round by the Detroit Tigers that same year.

Frank played in the Tigers, Pirates and Red Sox organizations before hanging up his cleats in 1997 to begin his managing career. He led Colorado State University's baseball team (his alma mater) from 1999-2005 and won NCBA national titles in his final two seasons.

Frank's son, Marco Gonzales, is an active MLB pitcher who has played for the Cardinals, Mariners and Pirates throughout his ten-year MLB career.

In addition, 2025 bench coach Gary Davenport will be rejoining the club in 2026 which will be his third year with the franchise. "I'm really grateful to be coaching again in Yuba-Sutter this coming season," said Davenport. "I've known Frank for years and I'm excited to work beside him with this new group of talented young athletes. Excitement has been growing in Yuba-Sutter and the fan base has been building every year."

Prior to coaching in the Pioneer League, Davenport spent over 15 years coaching in the San Francisco Giants organization and his father, Jim, is a Giants Hall of Fame third baseman as well as a former manager for the club.

To round out the coaching staff, Gonzales will be bringing along Robbie Bales who was the hitting coach for the Jackalopes last season. Bales has been the head coach of the Colorado School of Mines baseball team since 2018.

The Freebirds will kick off their second season in Marysville on May 19th against the Long Beach Coast. Single-game tickets as well as the 2026 Promotional Schedule are available now. Stay connected with the team by following us on social media or joining our email list at freebirdsbaseball.com.







Pioneer League Stories from April 16, 2026

Freebirds Name Frank Gonzales Manager for 2026 - Yuba-Sutter Freebirds

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