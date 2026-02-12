A New Era Takes Flight: Meet the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds

Published on February 12, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Same Championship DNA. New Feathers.

The Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers are rebranding as the Freebirds, debuting a bold new identity rooted in local culture, fearless fun, and winning baseball.

The Freebirds name stands for freedom, confidence, and lift. A team that plays loose, flies high, and refuses to stay grounded. That attitude will show up in the form of Willy the Wild Chicken, the Freebirds' new mascot whose dreams to fly are bigger than his wingspan.

"The Freebirds name represents everything we want this team to be," said Harrison Shapiro, General Manager of the Yuba-Sutter Freebirds. "It's fearless, it's fun, and it doesn't take itself too seriously, while still being competitive and proud of where we come from. Willy the Wild Chicken brings that personality to life in a way that will connect fans of all ages."

The High Wheelers began in Davis, CA as the Yolo High Wheelers in 2024, where they won a Pioneer League Championship, before moving to their home at Bryant Field in Marysville in 2025. As the team's geography changed, so too did the need for an identity that better reflected the spirit, legacy, and pride of the Yuba-Sutter region. Following the lead and suggestion of community stakeholders, this re-hatching of the brand identity is a love letter to the local fans.

"Baseball has always mattered in this community," said Freebirds co-owner Lon Hatamiya. "It's a key part of our summer nights and family traditions. The Freebirds are here to carry that legacy forward while creating something new that the next generation can call their own."

The Freebirds brand leans into the lighter side of baseball, focusing on spontaneity, community, and shared joy while still honoring competition and craft. From the stands to the field to the surrounding community, the goal is simple: Make every Freebirds game feel like something you do not want to miss.

"This rebrand is about more than a new name or logo," Shapiro added. "It is about improving the full game-day experience. We are building out a hospitality deck that brings fans closer to the game, a brand new kids zone, a unique lighting system, and overhauling concessions with more menu options and top notch quality, while keeping games affordable and accessible for our community."

The Yuba-Sutter Freebirds open the season under their new name on May 19th at Bryant Field. Fans can expect new uniforms, merchandise, and in-ballpark experiences tied to the Freebirds identity.

