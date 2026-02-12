Adam Fogel Signed by the Chicago White Sox

Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads announced that outfielder and star hitter Adam Fogel has signed with the Chicago White Sox and will report to Spring Training with the team this month. Fogel joined the PaddleHeads after completing his collegiate career at Kentucky and took the Pioneer League by storm over his two seasons as a PaddleHead.

In 2024 he was named Baseball America's Independent and Partner Leagues Player of the Year after his Pioneer League MVP season. It marked the first time a player from the Pioneer Baseball League has received this prestigious honor, making it an incredible milestone for both Adam Fogel and the Missoula PaddleHeads organization. That season, Fogel broke the Pioneer League Record for homeruns in a season with 35 while leading the league with a .388 average which was also best in all of Independent Baseball.

Not to be outdone, Fogel then followed up his Player of the Year season with another stellar campaign in 2025. He put up almost identical numbers with a .388 average and 34 homeruns while playing 10 less games due to a minor mid-season injury. For his efforts, Fogel was named a Pioneer League All-Star as one of the top 3 outfielders in the league.

Fogel becomes the 21st Missoula PaddleHead to sign with a Major League team since they became Independent in 2021 the highest total in the Pioneer League over that same period.

Here is a list of all the MLB signings in PaddleHeads History.

Missoula PaddleHeads MLB Signings - All Time (2021 to present)

Luis Gonzalez - Miami Marlins - 2021

Matt Warkentin - Chicago Cubs - 2021

Andrew Bash - Toronto Blue Jays - 2021

Dean Nevarez - Chicago Cubs - 2021

Kyler Castillo - Miami Marlins -2021

Juan Diaz - Miami Marlins - 2022

Mark Simon - Toronto Blue Jays - 2022

Matt Mogollon - Seattle Mariners - 2022

Palmer Wenzel - Houston Astros - 2022

Nick Merkel - Milwaukee Brewers - 2022

Joey Lancelotti - New York Mets - 2022

Lamar Sparks - Milwaukee Brewers - 2023

Robert Brooks - Tampa Bay Rays - 2023

Kamron Willman - Minnesota Twins - 2023

Mark Timmins - Los Angeles Angels - 2023

Zach Penrod - Boston Red Sox - 2023

Thomas Bruss - Detroit Tigers - 2024

Will Sandy - Washington Nationals - 2024

Connor Schultz - Chicago Cubs - 2024

Hayden Travinski - Houston Astros - 2025

Adam Fogel - Chicago White Sox - 2026

21 total players signed back to MLB







