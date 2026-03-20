Missoula Paddleheads Announce Three More Returning Players for 2026 Season

Published on March 20, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT - The Missoula Paddleheads are continuing to finalize their roster for the upcoming 2026 baseball season, and are pleased to announce the return of three familiar faces to Missoula fans: outfielders Leyton Barry and Kishon Frett, and pitcher Reece Fields.

Both Barry and Frett joined the team last year and demonstrated strong batting averages, paired with a keen defensive ability on the field.

"Frett is one of the most raw, talented individuals I've seen in a long time and the sky is the limit for him," said team manager Michael Schlact. "We're excited to continue to tap into that potential and allow him the ability to grow with us this season. With light tower power and an ability to change the game with one swing, we're excited to see what he's capable of."

When asked about Barry, Schlact said, "He is a true utility player that can play almost every position on the field, which is incredibly helpful when constructing a game plan for difficult opponents. We're excited to have him back and we're excited to watch him continue to help our club win."

Meanwhile, this will be Fields' third season with the Paddleheads, where he has become one of the most dependable pitchers on the team.

"Reece can start or relieve and has a really good arm capable of shutting down the offense on the other team," Schlact said. "He's a selfless player who fits right into the culture of Missoula and we're looking for him to continue to positivel y impact games on the mound in many different ways."

Opening day for the Missoula Paddleheads will be on Tuesday, June 2nd, and tickets for all home games go on sale Monday, April 6th.

For questions, interviews, or media inquiries regarding Barry, Frett, or Fields, please contact Mike Smith at msmith@gopaddleheads.com.







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Missoula Paddleheads Announce Three More Returning Players for 2026 Season - Missoula PaddleHeads

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