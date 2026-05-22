5 Hit Game from Stone Highlights PaddleHeads Win

Published on May 22, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Oakland, CA - The Missoula PaddleHeads squared off with Oakland Ballers on Thursday night in the rubber match of a 3 game set at Raimondi Park. First baseman Tyler Stone got the PaddleHeads offense kicked into gear in the first 2 innings driving in runs in his first 2 plate appearances. This would prove to only be the beginning of a special night at the plate for the former Cornhusker. Ryan Wentz was in control throughout his first start of the season on the flipside in an outstanding effort on the mound. These 2 factors paved the way towards a series win on the road.

Missoula led by as many as 10 runs Thursday in a ballgame they never trailed. The Ballers were held off the board through the 6th inning thanks in large part to the effort of Wentz. Stone put on the finishing touches to a special night at the plate with his 1st professional home run in the top of the 9th to punctuate a huge offensive performance. All this played a big role in Missoula's 12-4 win over Oakland to wrap up a series win against the defending Pioneer League Champions.

Stone got started quickly in the top of the first with a 2-run single up the middle to get the PaddleHeads on the board. Missoula then doubled up their lead to 4-0 in the next half inning with Stone playing a part with another RBI single. Center fielder Mike Koszewski also delivered with an RBI triple in the 2nd as a highlight in the frame. The Kansas product finished 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and 2 runs scored. This was more than enough for the 2nd year PaddleHead Wentz.

Strong performances from Spring Training translated into success in game 3 for Wentz over 5 fantastic innings. The Southern California native punched out 8 batters over those scoreless innings allowing 4 hits. Wentz earned the first win for a PaddleHeads starting pitcher this season as a result. Missoula then blew the game open in the top of the 6th.

Stone began a 4-run rally in the 6th with an infield single that made the score 5-0. The big swing then came from shortstop Will Bermudez on a 3-run blast to right field to make the score 8-0.

The rookie homered twice in the series with the Ballers and finished 2-for-5 Thursday. The PaddleHeads 1st baseman still had one more trick up his sleeve.

Stone launched his 1st pro home run deep into the Oakland night in the top of the 9th inning to make the score 12-2. This was a fitting ending to a spectacular night for the Arizona native who finished the game 5-for-6 with a pair of runs scored and 7 RBIs. After a series win in the Bay Area, the PaddleHeads will now look to continue their winning ways in a new California city.

Missoula (2-1) will head North East on Friday for a weekend series opposite the Yuba Sutter Freebird (1-2). This will be the PaddleHeads second appearance in Marysville in franchise history after wrapping up the 2025 regular season there. First pitch of game 1 of the series is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Pacific.







Pioneer League Stories from May 22, 2026

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