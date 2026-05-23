The Raptor Offense Came to Play as They Stormed to an 11-8 Victory over the Boise Hawks

Published on May 22, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Boise, ID - The Raptors had their largest offensive night of the season thus far, producing 11 runs off of 20 hits, propelling them to their second win of the year.

After one inning the Hawks were leading 2-1 thanks to a Logan Meyer 2-RBI single. However, for the next seven innings after that it was all Raptors. Raptor starting pitcher Ryan Radkey did a great job locking down the Hawks, going 6.2 innings, giving up four hits, and not allowing another run after that first inning. He also struck out six batters.

On the offensive side, the Raptors took a commanding lead after a five-run second inning that was started off by a Dylan Wilkinson RBI single. Cole Jordan then put the exclamation mark on the inning with a grand slam of his own.

The Raptors added five more runs onto their tally through innings three to eight. Cole Jordan added a few more RBIs to his phenomenal night, which ended with him going 5-for-5 with 6 RBIs. Carmine Lane and Efrain Manzo knocked RBI singles of their own, and Gio Ferraro added a solo home run to the mix in that six-inning stretch.

The Hawks tried their best to fight back in the ninth inning after being held scoreless for innings two through eight. Raptor pitcher Kalean Racculia gave up four runs in the bottom of the ninth to make it a 11-6 game. Ultimately, Kaden Kneip came in for the Raptors to finish off the ninth inning, and was credited with the save.

The Raptors move to 0.500 on the season and will face off against the Boise Hawks for the penultimate game of the series tomorrow night at 7:05 pm.







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