Raptors Bounce Back Beautifully to Take Game Two against the Hawks

Published on May 21, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Boise, ID - The Raptors had a phenomenal night out at Memorial Stadium, capturing a 15-6 victory over the Boise Hawks for their first win of the 2026 season.

The team showed up both on the bump and in the batter's box, totaling 17 hits and eight strikeouts respectively. The Raptor bats wasted no time, with Cole Jordan sending one out of the park on just the fifth pitch of the game.

Efrain Manzo then kept the momentum rolling, taking advantage of his first start of the season and knocking one over the fence to lead off the 2nd inning. The Raptors added four more runs in that inning thanks to RBIs by Bradley Pelle, Cole Jordan and Hank Dodson.

The Hawks tried to battle back into the game, scoring two runs in the 2nd, however after the 2nd inning they never trailed by less than four runs. This was largely thanks to a lockdown performance by Nico Saltaformaggio in his first start as a Raptor. Salty went six innings, totalling seven strikeouts, and only allowing three runs off of six hits. Kaelen Racculia and Miles Garrett finished out the final three innings to secure the Raptors win.

The standout Raptor bat of the night was Bradley Pelle who went 3 for 5 and had 4 RBIs. Hank Dodson also launched the third Raptor home run of the game.

The Raptors are back at it again tomorrow night at 7:05 pm for game three against the Boise Hawks.







Pioneer League Stories from May 21, 2026

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