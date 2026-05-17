A High-Scoring FanFest Game Sees the Home Team Walk Away Victorious, 17-7

Published on May 16, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







OGDEN, UT - Fans were back inside Lindquist Field to take part in FanFest and watch the intersquad matchup for the Raptors on Saturday night.

The game was anything but traditional, with 15 pitchers getting used between the two teams, and Manager Evan Parker ordering a forced switch for two innings before the third out was recorded. Despite the uniqueness of the contest, entertainment was aplenty as the teams scored a combined 25 runs.

The game saw two long balls, coming just one batter apart. Efrain Monza had himself a night, launching a rocket over the right field wall for a grand slam in the bottom of the 3rd. He ended the night with five RBIs. Shortly after, his teammate Colson Lawrence fired off a two-run shot of his own to launch the home team's run total to nine.

The away team tried to battle back with a five-run top of the 6th, but they were no match for the home team's powerful bats.

The team will travel to Boise to take on the Boise Hawks in their season opener on May 19. They will then return home for the home opener on May 26 at Lindquist Field against the Missoula PaddleHeads. Be sure to come out and watch the Raptors in the opener, and enjoy the firework show after the game.







Pioneer League Stories from May 16, 2026

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