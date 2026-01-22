Come Take a Swing at Pro Ball with the PBL Florida Tryout

Published on January 22, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Are you ready to launch your career in professional baseball?

The Pioneer Baseball League, a proud Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, invites you to take the next step in your professional baseball career by showing your skills at our 2026 Florida Tryout Camp, the first in a series of premier events for aspiring players to join our Professional League.

Florida Tryout Camp Details

Northeast Regional Park, Davenport, FL (Orlando Area)

February 20-22, 2026

Why Attend the PBL Florida Tryout Camp?

Guaranteed Opportunities: At least 12 prospects will be drafted!

Career Advancement: Over the past four years, the Pioneer League has helped 96 players advance to Major League organizations.

MLB Eyes On You: 16 coaches across the 12 PBL teams have MLB/MiLB experience.

Eligibility: Open to players aged 18 and older with fewer than three years of professional experience.

Take the first step toward your professional baseball dream this February. Don't miss this chance to put your skills on display in front of top scouts and managers!

For more information, contact the Pioneer League at players@pioneerleague.com with any questions.

We look forward to seeing you in Davenport, FL, this February!







