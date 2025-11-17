Scouting for 2026

Published on November 17, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







With the 2025 Season fully behind us and the Holidays all but upon us, it is that time of year that we start the search for players to fill out our 2026 Pre-season Roster.

Although next season seems far off, the work of deciding who to offer up a roster spot has already begun. With pitchers Chatman, Richard, Saltaformaggio, Stasio, and Cardinal already signed and position players Hultgren, Lane, Wilkinson, Jordan, and Pelle signed as well, we still have a lot of room for new guys.

But to keep things fresh and fans engaged, team President Dave Baggott, brought forth the idea to have more than just himself and the coaching staff do some scouting this off season. "We should have the fans get involved. Let them send us qualified candidates to review. With more eyes out there than just ours we are bound to find some talented Professional Baseball Players."

So this is your formal invitation Ogden Raptor fans. Help us find the talent that you want to watch all season long. While just about anyone is eligible to play so long as they meet the league requirements we do have some guidelines to help.

Guidelines:

1- Individuals need to be older than 18 and no longer in High School.

2- Individuals must have Baseball experience.

3- Individuals should be 25 or younger.

4- Individuals ideally should be college seniors or post college as playing with us would end Amateur Status.

"I can guarantee that at least one guy will get a Spring Training invite" said Baggott. "But who knows, if more than that have good qualifications they may get invited as well."

We encourage all fans both local and afar to send us suggestions via email to players@ogden-raptors.com When sending in suggestions please let us know the individuals name, a way to contact them, a baseball reference link or other stats link for them, and of course why you are suggesting them.

For a full list of Pioneer League Player Eligibility Rules please visit the League site at: pioneerleague.com/players/eligbility

For more information or questions please direct them to Trever at players@ogden-raptors.com







Pioneer League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.