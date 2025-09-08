Raptors Close Regular Season, Eye Postseason Clash with Oakland Ballers

Published on September 8, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







OGDEN, UT - The 2025 regular season wrapped up at Lindquist Field with plenty of fireworks, even as the Boise Hawks pulled away late for an 18-9 win over the Ogden Raptors in Game 95. While the final result didn't fall Ogden's way, the night was filled with memorable moments that had the Ogden Faithful buzzing.

Connor Bagnieski opened the scoring with a three-run blast in the first inning, and Kyler Stancato later added a two-run homer to keep the Raptors within striking distance. Cole Jordan gave fans a thrill by playing all nine positions across the game, and pitcher Christian Griffin stepped in at first base in the ninth inning.

The loss closed the book on a 52-43 regular season, a massive turnaround from last year's 41-55 campaign. Now, the Raptors shift their focus to the postseason, where they'll hit the road needing two wins against the Oakland Ballers to keep their championship chase alive. Winning their final series of the regular season, the Raptors will look to carry the momentum with them into Oakland.







Pioneer League Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.