Jackalopes Drop Season Finale, 10-8

Published on September 8, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Jackalopes faced-off against the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs for the final game of the 2025 regular season on Sunday, losing ten to eight.

The Jackalopes got on the board first in the top of the second inning with an RBI single by Christian Castaneda, followed up by a Zeb Roos single to right field which scored another. Spence Coffman would come up in the top of the third and ground out into a double play, scoring Calyn Halvorson and bringing the score to three to zero.

The Vibes would battle back in the bottom half of the third, scoring three runs off two RBI doubles and a sacrifice fly. Evan Scavotto would come to the plate in the top of the fifth and break the stalemate with a single to left field, scoring Calyn Halvorson. However, the Vibes would tie it up again the next half inning with a sacrifice fly by Sam Linscott.

The Jackalopes would break the tie and grab a lead in the top of the sixth with a four run explosion started off by an Isaac Nunez RBI double. With the score at eight to four going into the top of the sixth, the Vibes would explode for six runs off three singles that scored two apiece, bringing the final score to ten to eight.

With the loss, the Jackalopes finish the season with an overall record of 41-55, ninth in the league. The Jackalopes had finished with the seventh best record in the first half of the season, going 23-25, but wasn't as strong in the second half and finished 18-30, eleventh in the league. Under Pioneer League rules, the top two finishers in the first half of the season play the top two finishers from the second half of the season in the playoffs.

For all off-season news and updates, and to stay up-to-date with the Grand Junction Jackalopes, please follow us on Instagram (@gj.jackalopes), Facebook and X as well as visit our website at GJJackalopes.com.







Pioneer League Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.