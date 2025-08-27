Jackalopes Lose Opener at Missoula

Published on August 27, 2025

The Jackalopes faced off against the Missoula PaddleHeads on Tuesday night for the first game of the three game series in Montana.

The PaddleHeads started off hot on offense, scoring six unanswered run through the first three innings off Jackalopes starter Mason Longoria, most notable with a home run in the first by PaddleHeads designated hitter Colin Gordon.

The Jackalopes would finally get on the board in the top of the fifth with a home run to right field by Spence Coffman, bringing the score to six to one. The PaddleHeads however would respond with a run of their own in the bottom half of the fifth off a triple by short stop Jeremy Piatkiewicz.

Evan Scavotto would come to the plate in the top of the sixth and hit a three-run home run to bring the score to seven to four, but that would be it for the Jackalopes offense on the night.

The PaddleHeads would go on to score three more runs in the bottom of the sixth and then one more in the eighth, bringing the final score to 11-4.

The Jackalopes continue one with their three-game series in Missoula tonight before hitting the road for a three-game series in Billings to finish out the week. All Jackalopes road games can be viewed live on FloSports.







