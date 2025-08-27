PaddleHeads Cruise Past Jackalopes in 11-4 Victory

August 27, 2025

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads opened their final home series of the regular season on Tuesday night in the first game of a 3-game set with the Grand Junction Jackalopes.

This marked the first time these franchises have met this season. The PaddleHeads attack was limited to 3 runs in a losing effort in their last time to the diamond in a game that was characterized by runners left on the bases. The offense got off to a fast start on this night however ensuring this contest played out much differently.

The Missoula offense got rolling from the start jumping to a lead in the 1st inning. The PaddleHeads scored in each of the first 3 innings of the contest to swell the lead to a 6-run margin. Grand Junction attempted to counter this effort in the middle innings trimming into the deficit but would never lead in the contest at any point. In the end, it proved to be a comfortable roll to the win column in game one with the final tally being 11-4.

Colin Gordon got the PaddleHeads out of the gates in the bottom of the 1st. The designated hitter came through in a 2-out at-bat hitting a 2-run home run just to the left of the scoreboard in left field to give Missoula an early advantage of 2-0. Gordon finished 1-for-3 in the contest. The offense also kept the hammer down in the next frame.

Carlos Perez, and Kishon Frett set the table for success in the 2nd with a pair of singles to kick off the frame. Both runners were brought home with a single from Kamron Willman as the lead swelled to 4. Colby Wilkerson then brought Missoula's advantage to 5 soon after with an RBI single of his own. Frett Successfully set the table throughout finishing 5-for-5 on the night.

Wilkerson also reached base 3 times in a 2-for-5 performance.

The long ball brought the Jackalopes back within striking distance in the 5th and 6th innings.

Spence Coffman got Grand Junction on the board initially in the top of the 5th hitting a home run to right field to trim the deficit to 5. Evan Scavatto then made things much more interesting in the next frame with a 3-run bomb to make it a ballgame at 7-4. The PaddleHeads ensured this comeback effort would be stymied quickly.

A 3-run rally with 2-outs in the bottom of the 6th provided a counter punch to the Jackalopes to get the lead right back to 6. A single from Alec Sanchez did the first bit of damage knocking in the first run of the inning. Perez then lined a single to left field to bring home 2 more to get the lead up to 10-4. Perez enjoyed a 3-for-5 night at the plate tallying a run scored and 2 RBIs.

This offensive performance backed the effort of starter Matthew Sox who earned his 11th win of the season on the mound. Sox cruised through his first 4 innings on the bump before running into a pair of home runs in the 5th and 6th innings. Sox struck out 7 overall in 5 innings of work while allowing 4 earned runs. The right hander currently leads the Pioneer League in wins.

After a convincing game 1 victory, the PaddleHeads (60-25) will look to keep things going in the right direction Wednesday night opposite the Jackalopes (36-49). Game 2 of this series is scheduled to get rolling with a 7:15 p.m. first pitch at Allegiance Field. Wednesday will also be University of Montana night at the ballpark to help celebrate the start of the fall semester on campus. Head to the ballpark or stay locked in with all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.







