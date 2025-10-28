Four Missoula PaddleHeads Honored as 2025 All-Stars

October 28, 2025

MISSOULA, MT - The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) has announced its 2025 Postseason All-Star Team, and the Missoula PaddleHeads are once again well-represented with four standout players receiving All-Star honors. First baseman Roberto Peña, outfielder Adam Fogel, and pitchers Brendan Beard and Matthew Sox have all been selected to the league's prestigious postseason All-Stars, capping off another outstanding year for the PaddleHeads organization.

Leading the recognition is first baseman Roberto Peña, who delivered a record-breaking season at the plate.

Peña led the Pioneer League with 46 home runs, a total that not only topped the league in 2025 but also surpassed the previous single-season record set in 2024 by his teammate, Adam Fogel. Peña's remarkable power display firmly cements his place among the most dominant hitters and players in Pioneer League history.

Outfielder Adam Fogel, last year's record -holder, earned his second consecutive postseason All-Star selection.

Fogel continued his offensive dominance, posting 34 home runs and 108 RBIs, once again serving as a key force in the heart of Missoula's lineup and a cornerstone of the team's offensive success.

On the mound, Matthew Sox anchored the PaddleHeads' rotation, starting 18 games and earning 12 wins --

the most in the league this season. Sox also ranked in the top 10 in strikeouts with 114, just behind teammate Ryan Wentz, who finished with 121. His consistency and leadership on the mound helped define Missoula's pitching strength throughout the 2025 campaign.

Joining Sox among the league's top arms, Brendan Beard made team history this season when he pitched back-to-back complete games in August -- becoming the first PaddleHeads pitcher to accomplish this. Prior to this season, Missoula had not recorded a complete game since 2021. Across Beard's two historic outings, he allowed only six total hits and two runs, showcasing his strengths and skills on the mound.

"We're incredibly proud of our postseason All - Stars and all they accomplished," said Missoula PaddleHeads Manager Michael Schlact. "It's tough to stand out at this level of baseball, and their achievements are a testament to their talent, work ethic, and d edication."

The PaddleHeads organization continues to establish itself as one of the premier developmental and competitive programs in the Pioneer League, with players consistently setting records and earning league- wide recognition.

