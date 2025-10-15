PaddleHeads Announce First-Ever Corgi Races at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field

MISSOULA, MT -- The Missoula PaddleHeads are thrilled to announce their first-ever Corgi Races, coming to Ogren Park at Allegiance Field on Saturday, October 25, as part of the team's Oktoberfest celebration!

In partnership with Missoula Valley Corgis, this one-of-a-kind community event will bring together fans, families, and furry competitors for an afternoon of beer, music, and Corgi-fueled fun from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The Corgi Costume Parade kicks off the action at 12:30 PM, followed by the highly anticipated Corgi Races from 12:45 - 2:30 PM. Fans can enjoy local craft beer and great food all afternoon long, and starting at 2:45 PM, live music will take over the ballpark.

Admission to the stadium is free, while Oktoberfest participation is $20, which includes a commemorative PaddleHeads mug, wristband, three beer tokens, and a free bag of peanuts.

"I am super excited about this event because I've always wanted to see this in action, and Missoula Valley Corgis has been so fun to work with," said PaddleHeads Promotions and Entertainment Manager Maddy Ouellette.

Fans interested in entering their Corgi in the races can register for free by visiting GoPaddleHeads.com and completing the registration form before October 20. Spots are limited, and all participating dogs must be pre- registered.

Fans can also look forward to a Corgi Costume Contest and photo opportunities with Paxton the PaddleHead.

Concession stands will be open, and beer will be served all day. The Missoula PaddleHeads are excited to welcome this new event to the ballpark --it's the perfect way to wrap up the season before winter arrives.

"Missoula Valley Corgis is so passionate about these dogs, and you can really tell that they just want to make others smile with their adorable fluffy dogs," added Ouellette. "It's going to be the cutest Corgi chaos you've ever seen and a great opportunity to have a few drinks with friends while closing down the ballpark for the winter."

Please note: this is not a dog-friendly event for non-participating dogs. Only racing Corgis and certified service dogs will be permitted inside the stadium. Standard stadium policies apply, including clear bag rules, no outside food or beverages, and no smoking.







