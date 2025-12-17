PaddleHeads Announce 2026 Season Schedule

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads, seeking their 6th straight post season appearance, are thrilled to announce the much-anticipated schedule for the upcoming 2026 season. The PaddleHeads will open the season in a battle of Pioneer League Titans as they open in Oakland, CA against the defending Champion Oakland Ballers on Tuesday, May 19th at Raimondi Park in Oakland. After opening with a two-week road trip, the PaddleHeads will open their home season on Tuesday, June 2nd as they host the Boise Hawks for Opening Night! The biggest highlight for the 2026 PaddleHeads schedule is that the PaddleHeads will be home on July 3rd and 4th to celebrate America's 250th birthday with post- game fireworks shows on each night.

Schedule notes and highlights include:

- Missoula will be home for 54 games, a record number of home games in their history.

- The PaddleHeads will play every team in the Pioneer League in 2026, only one of two teams in the league to do so.

- Rivalries will take center stage as the PaddleHeads play their Montana counterparts in Glacier, Great Falls, and Billings 42 times in their 96-game schedule.

- Missoula is home during the best part of the summer with a heavy home schedule in June and July. PaddleHeads host 19 home games in June and 20 games in July, including 6 weekends during the two months.

- The defending Champion Oakland Ballers will visit Missoula for a six-game series June 9th through June 14th. The two Pioneer League heavyweights battle 12 times in 2026 (6 home and 6 away).

- PaddleHeads host Montana rivals Great Falls 15 times, Glacier 3 times, and Billings 12 times at Ogren Park Allegiance Field in 2026.

- PaddleHeads will make two trips to Pioneer League teams in California. They open the season in Oakland and Yuba Sutter the first week of the season and then return to California in August for a 12-game road trip to Long Beach, Oakland, and Modesto.

- Long Beach, CA and Modesto, CA are new members of the Pioneer League in 2026. The Pioneer League now has 4 teams in California (Oakland, Yuba Sutter, Modesto, and Long Bearch) and 7 teams in the Mountain States (Missoula, Glacier, Great Falls, Billings, Idaho Falls, Ogden, and Boise). The league will host a Travel Team managed by former Major Leaguer Dimitri Young as the 12th team.

The PaddleHeads will be offering a Christmas Special Flash Sale for what will be three of their biggest and most popular home games in 2026 beginning on Friday, December 19th at 11:00. Fans can be the first to get their tickets for the Home Opener vs Boise on June 2nd and the two major Fireworks Contact: Matt Ellis, President | 406.543.3300 | mellis@gopaddleheads.com celebrations on July 3rd and July 4th vs. Idaho Falls. The flash sale will be live for only one week and end the day after Christmas on December 26th at Midnight. Tickets can be purchased at www.gopaddleheads.com.

The Paddleheads are looking for an unprecedented 6th straight post season appearance after punching their ticket last season for a Pioneer League record 5th straight season in 2025. Last season, the PaddleHeads went 64-32 (.667) during the regular season before losing a heartbreaking best of 3 first round playoff series in 3 games. The PaddleHeads have won over 60 games in all 5 seasons as an Independent. The five-year run is the best in Pioneer League history with an amazing record of 326-152 (.682 winning percentage). The PaddleHeads 2026 roster is coming together and is expected to be as competitive as it has been this season. Look for roster announcements in the coming weeks.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2026 season are now available for purchase, starting at an $299.

Season ticket benefits include, among many items: access to exclusive events for season ticket holders, a 10% discount at the PaddleHeads Post downtown, and numerous additional perks that enhance the overall fan experience. Sponsorships for the 2026 season are also available for purchase now! If your business is interested in working with the PaddleHeads or to secure your season tickets, visit GoPaddleHeads.com!

The 2026 season is sure to bring lots of excitement and great business to the Missoula Community. The PaddleHeads are working hard to create a fun filled promotional schedule for 2026. Stay tuned for the full promotional schedule in the future! Get ready for an unforgettable season here in Missoula!

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise!







