Chukars Offense Paves the Way to League Championship Series

Published on September 15, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- A Spot in the Pioneer League Championship Series was on the line on Sunday afternoon in the final game of this Round 1 series between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Idaho Falls Chukars. A date with the Oakland Ballers was on the minds of both teams in a best of 5 series that awaits for the league title. The PaddleHeads were able to stave off elimination Saturday night in a come from behind victory to force this decisive game 3. Missoula was not as fortunate Sunday.

The Chukar offense dictated Sunday's contest from the start tallying 11 runs in the first 4 innings. Idaho Falls led by as many as 19 runs in the ballgame holding Missoula off the board until the 7th. The PaddleHeads showed character, tallying 6 runs in the final 3 innings of the contest but this would do little to impact the end result. In the end, Idaho Falls walked away with a 22-6 victory over Missoula to lay claim to a position in the Pioneer League Championship Series opposite the Oakland Ballers.

Idaho Falls tallied 20 hits in the contest with 5 players finishing with 2 hits or more in the game.

This contingent was led by third baseman Benjamin Rosengard who finished 5-for-7 with a pair of runs scored and 2 RBIs. Shortstop Anthony Mata was no slouch himself in the win finishing 4-for-6 with 3 RBIs in the victory. It proved to be a day where seemingly everything was working in the Chukar attack.

The long ball proved to be a weapon throughout for Idaho Falls finishing with 5 home runs as a team in the victory. Success in 2-out at-bats also proved to be crucial. 8 of the first 9 runs scored by Idaho Falls came with 2 outs recorded in an individual inning. The production of the offense backed a fabulous effort from the Chukar starting pitcher on the hill.

Shane Spencer remained in control through 7 innings on the mound allowing only 4 hits and 2 runs in those frames to earn the win. Spencer struck out 8 in the outing while walking only 1 batter. The right-hander did not allow a run until his final inning on the mound.

Roberto Pena, and Colin Gordon touched them all in the bottom of the 7th to get Missoula on the board to provide a spark. Pena was a bright spot in the loss for Missoula finishing 3-for-5 in his at-bats. Gordon also finished 1-for-3. This did little to impact the final result however with Idaho Falls punching their ticket to the League Championship Series.

The Chukars will now get set to play host to the Ballers in Game 1 of the Pioneer League Championship Series which is scheduled to get underway on Tuesday. The first 2 games of this best of 5 series will be played at Melaleuca Field before the series shifts to the Bay Area.







Pioneer League Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.