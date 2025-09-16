Get Tickets for the Championship Series Games at Raimondi Park
Published on September 15, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)
Oakland Ballers News Release
We're going to the Championships. Game 3 of the series is Friday Sept. 19th in Oakland. Games 4 and 5, too, if necessary.
We'll be hosting Game 3, and Games 4 and 5 if necessary, of the Pioneer Baseball League Championship Series right here in Raimondi Park, Oakland, CA. Game 3 is Friday September 19th, first pitch at 6:35pm.
Get Your Tickets Now
And join our email list to find out about when Games 4 and 5 go on sale.
Check out the Oakland Ballers Statistics
