Get Tickets for the Championship Series Games at Raimondi Park

Published on September 15, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







We're going to the Championships. Game 3 of the series is Friday Sept. 19th in Oakland. Games 4 and 5, too, if necessary.

We'll be hosting Game 3, and Games 4 and 5 if necessary, of the Pioneer Baseball League Championship Series right here in Raimondi Park, Oakland, CA. Game 3 is Friday September 19th, first pitch at 6:35pm.

