2026 Half Season Tickets Available Now

Half Season Tickets are now available for the 2026 season. Choose between Tues/Thur/Sat and Wed/Fri/Sun plans, with current pricing at 27% off regular ticket price.

Half Season Ticket pricing goes from $16.07/game for General Admission to $35.36 for Premium Reserved Section A. There are 48 games in the regular season, so these half season tickets are for 24 games.

Our half season perks are half of our full season perks:

Your Season Ticket is good for access to regular-season home games for the 2026 Oakland Ballers at Raimondi Park on the specific days of the week of your ticket -- half as many as a Full season.

Playoff Tickets Early Access

2027 Seat Selection: Option to renew for 2027 with same seat for same half-season

Event: Spring Training Preview at Raimondi Park

Opening Day Additional Tickets Early Access

Discounts on Additional Tickets for Regular Season (5% off)

5% off certain food and beverage offers in ballpark. Exclusions and conditions apply (will not include food-trucks, and will have other exclusions)

Stack/Skip up to 5 games during the season. Process: you'll email us at least 2 weeks before a game you want to skip/stack, and let us know which game(s) you want to skip, and where you want to use them.

Transfers: transfer individual game tickets from your season ticket out to friends/family through our self-service ticket-transfer system.

PLUS: See Below about the Community Championship Ring Perk*.

Please note: Half Season Tickets are for the regular season home games on the specifically named days-of-the-week only. They do not include post-season, playoffs, spring-training, exhibition games, etc.

As we said, our half season perks are half of the full season perks, and that includes half the ring.

So for every half season ticket purchase, you get half of a Community Championship Ring. But these rings are way too precious to cut in half, heck-we may not even have that technology at the ballpark, so it's only redeemable if purchased in even quantities.

Game Times

We anticipate that game times will be like they were in 2025: Tuesday - Friday: 6:35pm, Saturday: 4:35pm, and Sunday: 1:05pm.

Payment Plan

Are you interested in a payment plan? Email us at tickets@oaklandballers.com with your full name in the subject line and let us know what seats and quantity you want, and if you want parking, too, and which lot -- all the info we'd need to create an order for you, and request a pay-over-time plan. We'll grab your seats and then send you a special invoice that uses a company called Affirm. Once you receive that special invoice, you'll be able to click through and configure your pay-over-time settings with Affirm.

Availability

Don't see seats in the area you want? Dead-set on Section A or Section B, but don't see any seats available? Email us with your ideal seats at tickets@oaklandballers.com, mention your name in the subject line, and ask us if there's anything else nearby. We might be able to find additional options for you.

Note that not all seats are going to be made available for Half and Full Season Tickets -- we are holding back a lot of our inventory to make sure people who just want to go to individual games can also enjoy every section of the ballpark. So don't despair and think that an entire section is permanently sold out for all games.







