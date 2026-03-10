Oakland Athletic League Brings the Bip Roberts Classic Back to Raimondi Park

Published on March 10, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







Top East Bay high school teams take the field at Raimondi Park for a two-day showcase celebrating local talent, competition, and the next generation of Oakland baseball.

Last year, the inaugural Bip Roberts Classic brought high school baseball to Raimondi Park and gave it the kind of stage Oakland deserves.

Now, on March 20 and 21, the Second Annual Bip Roberts Classic returns to Raimondi Park for a two-day showcase celebrating the game, the town, and the next generation of ballplayers from the East Bay.

Presented by the Oakland Unified School District and Oakland Athletic League, the event once again brings standout high school talent to one of Oakland's most meaningful baseball stages.

Last year's Classic showed exactly what this event can be. It set the tone with a strong opening chapter, giving local players the chance to showcase their skills in a setting that matched the moment.

Want a preview of the energy around this year's event? Check out this year's trailer.

Named after Oakland's own MLB All-Star Bip Roberts, the event series was created to build deep roots and honor a baseball legacy that still resonates here. Roberts starred at Skyline High School before going on to a long Major League career, then returned home to coach and give back to the game locally. His story is part of Oakland's story, and this event carries that legacy forward by creating opportunity and visibility for the next generation of ballers.

This year's lineup brings another strong field to Raimondi Park:

Friday, March 20

2:30 PM - Castro Valley vs. Oakland Tech

5:00 PM - Alhambra vs. Rodriguez

7:30 PM - James Logan vs. Berkeley

Saturday, March 21

10:00 AM - El Cerrito vs. Dougherty Valley

12:30 PM - Livermore vs. Washington (Fremont)

3:00 PM - Piedmont vs. Moreau Catholic

5:30 PM - Bishop O'Dowd vs. Skyline

Whether you were there for the first one or this will be your first time at the Classic, the invitation is the same: come to Raimondi, support these players, and be part of a weekend that feels like Oakland baseball at its best.

Come watch the next wave of talent from this side of the Bay take the field.







