Tremayne Cobb Returns to Oakland for 2026

Published on March 9, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

OAKLAND, Calif.- The Ballers have their shortstop back.

Tremayne Cobb Jr., who was one of the anchors of the lineup and the defense in the team's 2025 championship campaign, agreed to terms on a contract for the 2026 season.

In his first pro season, Cobb slashed .296/.389/.419 and stepped up to the plate more than anyone in Ballers history, tallying 432 plate appearances.

As the team's primary leadoff hitter during the year Cobb was second on the team in runs (85), fourth in hits (110), second in doubles (20) and fourth in steals (16).

Defensively he held a .963 fielding percentage and was part of turning 55 double plays.

Tremayne was best known for huge moments when the lights were brightest. He nearly single-handedly won Oakland's opening night, with five hits and a Knockout Round victory. His walk-off home run at midseason against the Sky Sox was perhaps the most replayed clip of any hit from 2025. And in the championship, tied up the game in Game 4 with a two-run shot to keep their destiny alive.

He joins an infield group that is both new and old to fans. Fellow returners INF Nick Leehey and UTIL Esai Santos will be joined by new faces 1B/OF Jeter Ybarra and INF Zack Blaszak.

For a team that broke a wins record with a 73-23 record and took home a ring, bringing back the shortstop that led them there is a big step toward their sought-after repeat.







