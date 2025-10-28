Google XR Partners with Oakland Ballers for New Film

Published on October 27, 2025

Today the Oakland Ballers launched their new film Heart of the Park - An Oakland Ballers Immersive Experience in collaboration with Google XR. Even as the championship season has successfully wrapped, fans with AI-powered headsets and glasses can experience the talent and energy of a Ballers win at a packed Raimondi Park like never before.

"As anyone who attended a Ballers game at Raimondi Park in Oakland this past season will tell you, what they experienced was a dose of pure magic. Yes, the baseball was insanely good and we broke the regular season wins record on our way to claiming the Pioneer League Championship title," said Bryan Carmel, Oakland Ballers Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer. "But the most powerful magic was in the stands. A collective feeling of pride mixed with pure joy bottled up in a community with a true vested stake in the experience. The immersive film we've made with our partners at Google XR and Media Monks actually captures this feeling perfectly and is not to be missed."

The film, which used state of the art RED V-RAPTOR 8K cameras, recording in 8K resolution at 60 frames per second, takes you inside a gameday at Raimondi Park from ballpark setup, in-game action, fan experience, and even a walk-off win. This collaboration comes at a time where the use of augmented and virtual reality technologies and media is growing. The Ballers are happy to partner with Google to continuously iterate on ways to improve the team's use of technology to strengthen fan experience.

The video is now available for free via the Oakland Ballers YouTube Channel. Note: This video was filmed and optimized for immersive viewing - best experienced using YouTube on Android XR or compatible XR devices for a fully 180° experience.







