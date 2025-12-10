Community Championship Ring 2025 Available Now

The Community Championship Ring is an impressive ring. Celebrate the first professional baseball championship in Oakland in decades with this ring. It is the perfect mantle-piece. It comes unsized, as-is, with no customizations.

This Community Championship Ring is available for pre-order for $73.23 plus shipping and tax. The order deadline is December 19th at 5pm Pacific.

This is a pre-order and we expect the rings to be shipped to you in April 2026 or before.







