Town Flicks Debuts on Saturday, Nearing Sell Out

Published on October 29, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







Free Outdoor Movie Nights at Raimondi Park presented by Cal State East Bay and Pixar Animation Studios in collaboration with the Oakland Ballers. Tickets are free, but almost sold out.

Where: Raimondi Park, the home of the Oakland Ballers.1689 20th St, Oakland, CA 94607

When: Starting Saturday, November 1 (Screenings to follow through May)

Admission: FREE | All Ages | Gates Open at 5:30 PM | Movie at 6:30 PM A COMMUNITY NIGHT UNDER THE LIGHTS

The home of the Pioneer Baseball League Champion Oakland Ballers will transform into a neighborhood living room once a month as Town Flicks lights up the scoreboard with Pixar Animation Studios favorites. Families, students, and neighbors are invited to gather on the outfield grass or even in the stands for a free evening of connection, laughter and Oakland pride.

It's a free event but advance tickets are required, get them for the Saturday, November 1st screening of Pixar Animation's Coco.

Bring a blanket and a beach chair, grab a snack from local food vendors and enjoy Pixar stories that speak to the heart - from Coco to Soul, Cars and Inside Out. It's West Oakland's field of dreams: the community coming together for shared joy.

"The Oakland Ballers mission from the beginning was to restore historic Raimondi Park for the community and to deliver championship baseball to Oakland," said Ballers Co-Founder Paul Freedman. "This mission has always been about more than baseball. Being able to host Little League games, High School Tournaments, and free community movie nights with this Town Flicks initiative is an integral part of the revitalization of our historic ballpark."

"At Pixar, we love to support the local community, and right in our backyard are the Oakland Ballers, the Pioneer League World Champions, who are doing great things not only for baseball, but for the neighborhood around our Studio," said Jonas Rivera, EVP of Production at Pixar. "We are thrilled they chose to feature our films for their inaugural Town Flicks series, and I, personally, can't wait to see the faces of the kids and families as they are welcomed onto the field to watch our films. Fun fact: Pixar was built on the site that was once the home field of the Oakland Oaks of the Pacific Coast Baseball League. We are literally rooted in baseball history and proud to be sharing the East Bay with the great Oakland Ballers!"

"Cal State East Bay is excited to partner with Pixar and the Oakland Ballers to celebrate community, creativity and culture through Town Flicks," said Cal State East Bay President Cathy Sandeen. "As the East Bay's university, this collaboration reflects our mission to support families, students and the community beyond the classroom. Storytelling, education and neighborhood pride will shine under the lights of Raimondi Park. We hope you will join us."







