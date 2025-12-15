Digital Dozen 12-Pack with Printable Holiday Card Available Now

If holiday shipping deadlines are stressing you out, we've got you covered. Here's the perfect holiday gift which delivers instantly to your inbox, and will bring your loved one a fun, joyful experience that lasts all season long. Introducing our new Digital Dozen Flex 12-Pack. It's the simplest way to give someone a season full of unforgettable moments - delivered instantly or whenever you want to send it.

The Digital Dozen includes:

12-Ticket Flex Pack for any 2026 regular-season home games.

A print-and-fold gift card you can hand to your loved one.

The printable card is an invitation and promise to a season of cheering, connecting, and celebrating together at Raimondi Park.

Pricing for the Digital Dozen (at time of publishing. Pricing subject to change):

Premium Reserved A: $500.65

Premium Reserved B/C (Including Prime): $446.72

Bleacher Reserved E/F: $311.90

General Admission: $231.01

Digital Dozen recipients also get early access to choose their specific games - before tickets go on sale to the general public. We expect early access to open in early March.

It's the perfect way to share Oakland magic this season: no shipping, no stress, just pure Ballers energy.

PS - also, bonus points to anyone who emails us a photo of someone getting this card. We wanna see it in your hands!







