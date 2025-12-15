Boise Hawks Release 2026 Game Schedule

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, in partnership with the Pioneer Baseball League, have unveiled their 2026 season schedule. The Hawks will open the campaign at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, May 19, hosting the Ogden Raptors.

The regular-season home finale is set for Sunday, September 6, when the Hawks welcome their in-state rivals, the Idaho Falls Chukars, to Memorial Stadium.

"Get ready to swing for the fences, folks - our 2026 schedule is here! From Opening Day excitement on May 19th to Americas 250th birthday in July, we look forward to all of you coming to grab a hot dog and a beer to celebrate America's past-time this summer!"- Jake Lusk, Boise Hawks Vice President of Business and Baseball Operations

"We can't wait to bring America's pastime to the Treasure Valley again for 2026," added Colton Hampson, Boise Hawks General Manager of Sales. "Your Hawks will kick off their summer schedule on May 19th as we continue to bring the most family friendly affordable fun there is in the valley. We can't wait to see the best fans in the Pioneer League fill the stands this summer!"

In 2026, the Hawks will host nine Tuesday, nine Wednesday, eight Thursday, eight Friday, nine Saturday, and nine Sunday home games. First pitch for all home games - except Sundays - will be at 7:05PM. Sunday home games will begin at 1:05PM, with the exception of July 5 and September 6, which will feature a 7:05PM start.

Boise will face six of the Pioneer League's eleven possible opponents at home in 2026: the Ogden Raptors, Modesto Roadsters, Idaho Falls Chukars, Missoula PaddleHeads, League Travel Team, and Glacier Range Riders. The Hawks will also travel to eight league destinations throughout the season, including Missoula, Billings, Idaho Falls, Ogden, Yuba-Sutter, Oakland, Glacier, and Great Falls.

All 96 Boise Hawks games will be streamed live on HomeTeam Network.

A detailed promotional schedule will be released later. Deposits for Full and Half Season Seat Plans and reservations for Group Outings are now being accepted. For more information, visit BoiseHawks.com. Single-game tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale in May 2026.







