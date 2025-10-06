Baseball-O-Ween at Memorial Stadium Returns

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks are excited to announce the return of Baseball-O-Ween at Memorial Stadium, taking place Friday, October 24. The event, held in partnership with the Idaho Transportation Department, Garden City Police Department, and The Riverside Hotel, kicks off at 6:30PM and concludes with a dazzling fireworks display around 8:00 PM.

"This year, we are elated to collaborate not only with the Idaho Transportation Department but also with the Garden City Police Department and The Riverside Hotel to elevate our Baseball-O-Ween Trunk or Treat event. This event at Memorial Stadium promises to be an extraordinary demonstration of community collaboration, showcasing our commitment to bringing a bigger and better experience than ever before."- Matt Osbon, Boise Hawks General Manager

The evening begins at 6:30PM with a festive Trunk-or-Treat in the stadium parking lot, featuring booths and decorated vehicles from a variety of community organizations and local businesses. Inside the stadium, guests can enjoy a limited menu of concessions before settling in for a family-friendly fireworks show to close out the night.

"We look forward to this event every fall, and can't wait to see it grow," said ITD Office of Highway Safety Manager Josephine Middleton. "Baseball-o-Ween is always a fun and exciting night for us to connect with families about safe driving ahead of Halloween."

Costumes are highly encouraged, as Hawks staff will be awarding prizes to the best-dressed participants.

"We are extremely excited to be partnering with the Hawks, The Department of Public Safety, The Riverside Hotel, and Walmart this year for 2025's Baseball-O-Ween Trunk-or-Treat. We decided it would just make sense to combine our two events and give our community and the City of Garden City one spooktacular evening for everyone to enjoy. We look forward to this year's event and hopefully many more to come." - Samantha Barghoorn, Garden City Police Department

"The Riverside Hotel is proud to continue our valued partnership with the Garden City Police Department and equally excited to being a new collaboration with the Boise Hawks. These partnerships reflect our ongoing commitment to community connection and support." - Jennifer Mackay, The Riverside Hotel

Baseball-O-Ween is a free event and open to the public. Community organizations and local businesses are still welcome to sign up to host a trunk for the Trunk-or-Treat portion at no cost. Interest groups can register at BoiseHawks.com by October 20.







