Baseball-O-Ween at Memorial Stadium Returns
PL Boise Hawks

Published on October 1, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)
Boise Hawks News Release


BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, in partnership with the Idaho Transportation Department, Garden City Police Department, and The Riverside Hotel, are thrilled to announce the return of Baseball-O-Ween at Memorial Stadium on Friday, October 24, beginning at 6:30PM and culminating with a spectacular fireworks show around 8:00PM.

"This year, we are elated to collaborate not only with the Idaho Transportation Department but also with the Garden City Police Department and The Riverside Hotel to elevate our Baseball-O-Ween Trunk or Treat event. This event at Memorial Stadium promises to be an extraordinary demonstration of community collaboration, showcasing our commitment to bringing a bigger and better experience than ever before." - Matt Osbon, Boise Hawks General Manager

"The Riverside Hotel is proud to continue our valued partnership with the Garden City Police Department and equally excited to being a new collaboration with the Boise Hawks. These partnerships reflect our ongoing commitment to community connection and support." - Jennifer Mackay, The Riverside Hotel

This free, family-friendly event is open to the public and kicks off at 6:30PM with a festive Trunk-or-Treat in the Memorial Stadium parking lot, featuring booths and displays from multiple community partners. Guests can then head into the stadium for a limited concession menu, with the evening ending in a fireworks show around 8:00PM.

All attendees are encouraged to come dressed in costume as the Hawks staff will be handing out prizes for the best-dressed participants.

Organizations and businesses are welcome to participate in the Trunk-or-Treat at no cost. Interested groups can sign up here: https://bit.ly/2025Baseball-O-Ween. The deadline to register is October 20.

