2026 Boise Hawks Internship Available

Published on December 4, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

The Boise Hawks are seeking an enthusiastic, customer-focused individual to join our Ticket Sales Department as a Sales/Box Office Intern.

This intern will support both ticket sales and day-to-day office operations. Primary responsibilities include managing inbound and outbound calls to renew existing accounts and generate new business. On game days, this individual will oversee all box office operations and ticket sales. Additional duties include selling and coordinating group outings at the ballpark - such as birthdays, church groups, Little Leagues, and Scout Nights.

This internship will begin in February and runs through the end of the 2026 season.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Develop new ticket customers while maintaining strong relationships with current ticket holders, including answering questions, troubleshooting issues, processing orders, delivering tickets, and coordinating invoicing.

Maximize revenue through the sale of Hawks ticket packages: Season Tickets, Group Tickets, Party Areas, and Premium Seating.

Conduct cold calls to introduce businesses to Hawks ticketing opportunities.

Actively research and pursue new sales leads.

Handle inbound calls and leads, guiding customers to ticket plans that best fit their needs.

Conduct in-person appointments aimed at generating new season ticket revenue.

Meet or exceed individual and team sales goals by prospecting through calls, emails, and texts targeting individuals, corporations, youth sports organizations, churches, and scout groups.

Build and strengthen client relationships through frequent communication and engagement at games, events, and other networking opportunities.

Work game days and external events to support ticket sales initiatives.

Perform other duties as assigned.

This is a paid internship, with the opportunity to earn college credit.

Interested candidates should send their resume to Alexa Henkel at alexa@boisehawks.com







