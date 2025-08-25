Hawks Stumble at Oakland

Published on August 25, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







OAKLAND, CA - The Hawks' 22-9 win on Wednesday highlighted Boise's tough road series against the Pioneer League's first-place team, the Oakland Ballers, this past week.

The Hawks dropped five out of six in the series, but remained competitive with the bats. Wednesday's win was the fourth time this season that Boise has eclipsed 20 runs or more. Max Jung-Goldberg launched two homers in that game, and recorded a whopping 9 RBI in the game. Starting pitcher Jacob Hughes recorded 7 strikeouts in the game.

Boise nearly escaped with two wins in the series - a rarity against the 65-win Oakland Ballers, but came up just short in a 15-14 slug fest on Sunday.

FINAL SCORES

Tuesday, Aug. 19 - Boise 2, Oakland 6

Wednesday, Aug. 20 - Boise 22, Oakland 9

Thursday, Aug. 21 - Boise 8, Oakland 9

Friday, Aug. 22 - Boise 1, Oakland 15

Saturday, Aug. 23 - Boise 2, Oakland 5

Sunday, Aug. 24 - Boise 14, Oakland 15

Boise returns home for Fan Appreciation Week starting on Tuesday, with Humphrey's Birthday Celebration and $5 Tuesday kicking it off. First pitch against the Idaho Falls Chukars is set for 7:05PM MT.







Pioneer League Stories from August 25, 2025

Hawks Stumble at Oakland - Boise Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.